International School of Design South Delhi celebrates It’s One year Anniversary

New Delhi: INSD South Delhi celebrated it’s One year Anniversary at 18 Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The Anniversary event was a get-together and a huge celebration where Charu Gupta, Director of INSD South Delhi was present to share the journey and future plans.

According to Charu Gupta, Director of INSD South Delhi, “INSD South Delhi brings world-class education through courses like fashion designing, textile designing, interior designing, and jewelry designing. We counsel our students, we conduct workshops, take them for industrial visits. We are providing 1-month duration, 6 months duration, 1year Diploma, 3 years Degree Courses. Students get exposure here with practical knowledge learn different technologies used to create designs. Future Plan of INSD is to grow and open new centers”.

She added. “Nowadays there’s more emphasis on hands-on experience and giving importance to the practical aspect, experimental learning opportunities. INSD opens many career options for those who want to chase their dreams. INSD gives freedom to pursue your imagination more than a college it is an environment and ecosystem that allow raw talent to brush itself up in the right way”.

Charu Gupta further added, “ I am working with this industry from many years and have varied but rich experience in space and decor creation. I always wanted to teach and this is the reason I am part of INSD.

The design creates culture. Culture shapes values. Values determine the future.International School of Design South Delhi, was established with an idea to create a place where young creative minds will have the freedom to pursue their imagination.