Vietnam’s EloQ Communications joins international PR network

EloQ Communications, an integrated marketing agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, has joined the esteemed global network GlobalCom Public Relations (GCPR).

“We are excited to welcome EloQ Communications to the GlobalCom PR Network family,” said Ralf Hartmann, CEO of Globalcom PR Network Ltd. “As a rapidly growing market, Vietnam requires reliable and competent local experts that support our international clients and their communication challenges in this dynamic environment. With its extensive expertise in working with global organisations and clients, EloQ Communications is a perfect fit for the GlobalCom PR Network.”

Hartmann founded GlobalCom in Germany in 2004 to serve the needs of international high technology and green energy companies. From there GlobalCom quickly built connections across industries and expanded internationally, so that today GCPR is an international network of 70 independently-owned PR agencies in 60 different countries across the world. It currently has 15 offices in the Asia Pacific region, with each acting as GCPR representative for its local market.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to be GlobalCom’s representative in Vietnam, and eager to put our creative capabilities and street-level market knowledge to work crafting forward-thinking campaigns with our new network partners,” said Clāra Ly-Le, head of EloQ Communications.

About EloQ Communications

Founded in 2019, EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with Foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market. For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com .