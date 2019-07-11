Modi 2.0 to push retail sector growth

By Yuvraj Aman Singh

“With the announcement of budget 2019-20, the Modi 2.0 government has given it’s due importance to the retail and e-commerce industries. This attention will definitely set a benchmark for India’s retail and e-commerce growth. With the introduction of FDI Regulation of 30%, we are hopeful to get great opportunities and open new avenues to grow as an industry. This endeavor will further encourage the e-commerce sector leading to great employment opportunities and overall scope of expansion.”

The author is CEO of Rocking Deals