Edwards solar heater Singapore

Hot Water from Solar Energy

Connections International is focused to offer innovative superior quality products to our customers in the local market and region. With our customer’s interest at heart, we market products that are outstanding amongst their peers.

Connections is one of the early pioneers in advocating solar hot water system since 1977.

The company is the first to introduce corrosion-free stainless steel tank for solar hot water systems.

Zero warranty claim record for our stainless steel tank, an achievement unmatched by any other manufacturer.

With more than 30 years of experience, our team has the best people for solar hot water systems, for residential and commercial applications.

EDWARDS

Flat-plate solar panels

Marine-grade 316 stainless steel storage tanks

Renowned durability

– tanks & panels outlast factory warranty by another 100%

Designed & manufactured in Australia

Return of investment of L305 for a typical family is about 5 years.

Edwards solar hot water system operates on the natural thermosiphon principle, i.e. when water is heated it rises. The sun directly heats the water as it passes through the solar panels. The heated water then rises to the top of the panels and returns into the storage tank. This process continues whilst the sun is shining, giving you and your family hot water free from the sun.

The new modern design, combined with the strength of stainless steel and the confidence of purchasing a quality Australian designed and manufactured product, will provide you with peace of mind for many years to come.

For gloomy or rainy days, an electric element booster, in the tank, acts as a back-up auxiliary source.

SOLAR VACUUM TUBES

Avant-garde tube design

Unique snap-on assembly allows flexible expansion.

Higher absorption of solar energy

Vacuum enclosure ensures almost negligble solar heat loss

No manifold required

Designed & manufactured in Europe

PYTHA

Do you sit in front of your computer and wait for the render viewport to refresh?

PYTHA eliminates all these.

Texture & colour mappings are instantaneous

You can even do a real-time walk-through of your rendered 3D model on your notebook in front of your customer

PYTHA

Pytha is a 3D CAD software developed by PYTHALab, in Aschaffenburg, Germany. PYTHALab has been dedicated to software developmentsnice 1978 and they have initiated their entry into the global CAD market by establishing strategic alliance with partners in the major cities of Germany, Istanbul, Hong Kong, Kanazawa, Singapore, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia.

Comprising of Model, Raytra and Radiolab, Pytha is able to streamlined your design process to cut cost and shorten your design leadtime.

Partners

PYTHA Lab GmbH

Address:Inselstrasse 363741 Aschaffenburg Germany

Tel: +49 700 PYTHALAB

Tel: +49 6021 37060

Fax: +49 6021 48455

Email: pytha@pytha.com

Website: www.pytha.com

Edwards Hot Water

Address:112 Pilbara Street Welshpool WA 6106 Australia

Tel: +61 8 9351 4600

Fax: +61 8 9351 4698

Email: info@edwards.com.au

Website: www.edwards.com.au

