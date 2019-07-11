iNextrix Announced to Offer White Label Mobile SIP Application

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading IT company. The company has been offering a wide range of services and solutions in various IT sectors. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer a white label mobile SIP dialer app.

Mobile SIP Dialer

It is an application developed by expert mobile app developers. It is a communication application and it uses a session initiation protocol (SIP) to conduct communication. This app leverages the benefits of mobile app and VoIP technologies to provide a powerful application to its users

As it is a mobile application, to use it, one needs to install it on the mobile app. The mobile SIP dialer app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store as well. One can install and use this app for free. However, in the free version, one doesn’t get the option to use the white labeling. Also, free mobile SIP dialer applications are less powerful compared to a white label mobile SIP dialer app as the free version provides limited features.

iNextrix Technologies also has its free app in the app store with more than 4 ratings out of 5. Anyone can download and use it. On the other hand, the company has announced to offer a white label mobile SIP dialer application. The white label app will have more features than the free version. Moreover, one will get the benefit of premium support from the VoIP and mobile app development experts of the company. Thus, the configurations and settings will be provided by the experts who assure the seamless shifting of communication on this powerful app.

As per the shared details, the white label mobile SIP dialer application of iNextrix Technologies offers a wide range of features which are listed below:

• Easy to use mobile layouts

• Phone book and integration with mobile phone book

• Direct dial from the dialpad

• Touch based dial

• Balance display

• Chat

• Voice calling

• Top up the balance

• DID support

• Call history

• Last call redial

• And more

“We have used the most experienced mobile app and VoIP developers to build this app. This is one of the most advanced and stable mobile SIP dialer application in the market. There are many customers that use our white label mobile SIP dialer app. We were offering it as an added solution. However, now, we will offer it as a premium solution. The customers of white label mobile SIP dialer app will receive premium services and support from our experts”, shared spokesperson of the company.

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is an IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company offers various ready to use solutions and custom mobile app development services. The mobile SIP dialer application with white label features is one of the offerings of the company. The company has a webpage to provide more details about the same. Visit https://inextrix.com/products/sip-dialer to explore more details.