SUPERIOR REPLACEMENT WINDOWS EXPANDS SERVICES

PHOENIX, ARIZONA- JULY 10, 2019- Superior Replacement Windows is thrilled to announce they now offer automotive glass repair and replacement services. The new offerings are now available to customers in the Phoenix, AZ, area, and they come with several advantages.

Automotive glass replacements and repairs always have carried a premium on its cost; because these are specialty glass services. At Superior Replacement Windows, they have the lowest cash price guarantee. If a customer receives a lesser priced quote from a competing Phoenix, AZ company, Superior Replacement Windows will go even lower. Customers need only supply the quote from the competing company to receive the lowest price guarantee.

Many customers have their glass repaired or replaced taken care of from their insurance policy. Superior Replacement Windows accepts all insurances, and handle the arduous process of filing so that customers don’t have to. By merely providing insurance information, Superior Replacement Windows will take care of everything.

When getting a windshield replaced in a vehicle, the possibility of chips or cracks can happen again. To guard against this and give customers an added peace of mind, Superior Replacement Windows provides free chip repair for life. This is an additional value of $300, that can allow customers to rest easy, knowing that if a rock chip happens, they would be covered.

While customers will be getting the lowest cash price guarantee or breeze of not having to mess with insurance claims, they won’t be missing out on quality. Superior Replacement Windows has certified installers that will replace and make repairs to any automotive glass. Using only quality OEM-grade laminate windows, those needing replacements receive the same superior glass that initially came on their vehicle.

Superior Replacement Windows can repair or replace any glass on a vehicle. While some glass companies will only provide windshield replacement, they can handle back glass, side glass, and even door glass replacements. Their service is mobile and can be requested from anyone in the Phoenix, AZ, area.

To receive a quote on services, those needing automotive glass services can visit https://windowrepairphoenix.com/windshield-replacement/ to do so online. For a faster quote, customers can contact Superior Replacement Windows by phone at (602) 777-3717.

To ensure the most accurate quote, customers will need to provide the year, make, model, and VIN of their vehicle. There is no restriction on the age of vehicle or type. Superior Replacement Windows has extensive knowledge of working with domestic, exotics, imports, and even classic cars.