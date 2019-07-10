Now avail logistics, warehousing and distribution services, all under one roof at Inov8ive

Inov8ive, a comprehensive provider of logistics support to customers and clients across Australia, has now come up with its warehousing and distribution service. The move is likely to make things convenient for those seeking logistics and warehousing support as well as distribution services under one roof.

Some quick background info about Inov8ive would help you understand why it has long been the most reliable name in the transport and logistics sector. Inov8ive provides logistic solutions for almost every kind of need of its clients; from freight forwarding to delivering parcels, pallets, and large items. It has a highly experienced team that follows a structured approach and possesses the know-how to arrange for any kind of transport and logistics support within no time.

In addition, Inov8ive is also known to provide specialized labour for hire. As for the transportation of large items, the team of experts at Inov8ive has even been known to successfully transport entire kitchens. Affordable services and on-time delivery are the factors that have helped Inov8ive dominate the logistics sector.

A robust warehousing and distribution platform forms the backbone of any logistics company. With its warehouse now established, Inov8ive seeks to spread its wings in the logistics industry. The distribution warehouse facility of Inov8ive has an expanse of over 4000 sqm in the heart of Kingsgrove & Eastern Creek. It means that transportation and storage of even mammoth items is now not going to be a cumbersome task for anyone.

Whether you are an individual moving from one city to another or an organization planning to shift its office, Inov8ive is the only name to be trusted when looking for comprehensive and meticulous logistics services and solutions. It is the one-stop destination for all your transport, labour and storage needs.