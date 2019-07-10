Private Detective Agency in Delhi

Managing your organization and employees is a tiresome task and often you become lazy when it comes to assets verification. Asset verification is important to help you determine your hidden assets. Aider detective company helps businesses and organizations in identifying their assets. Our dedicated team is holds the skill and proven ability to locate the hidden assets and funds of the organization.

EVERY COMPANY POSSESSES TWO KINDS OF ASSETS, MOVABLE AND IMMOVABLE ASSETS. AIDER DETECTIVE COMPANY HELPS IN ASSET INVESTIGATION AND RESOLVE CASES LIKE:

Company Records : Aider gives you information of all private and public limited companies working in India and details about their business partners, business location, capital invested, sales tax information and provident funds detail.

Property Records : we give you information about the actual owner of the land/property or shop with its actual cost estimation. We give you information with evidence so that you only get true information.

Bank Account : Aider detective also provides you information of bank details like current accounts, saving accounts, fixed deposits and recurring accounts.

Vehicle Ownership : Real owner of the vehicle with details of address.

We also carry immovable and movable asset investigation in any region, area or part of India.

We have our detectives spread throughout the country who provide the required information to our clients. With their contacts and relations with various major and minor agencies, taking out information that is otherwise difficult for a layman to access becomes easy.