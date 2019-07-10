One-Stop Solution for Glazing in Gauteng

Randburg Glass is the leading commercial as well as domestic glazing service provider in Gauteng, South Africa. The company was established in 1984 and has since established themselves as one of the leading Glass suppliers in Gauteng. They deal in various glass related services and have been serving the community for more than 30 years.

Services Offered by Randburg Glass:

Installation of energy efficient glass- Energy efficient glazing, also known as double or triple glazing, is used in modern windows in order to prevent the escape of heat through the windows. Randburg Glass provides the installation service for such glass windows by expert professionals.

Supply and Installation of shower enclosures- The company supplies as well as offers the installation of framed and frameless shower enclosures. These shower enclosures are the panels that enclose a shower area.

Installation of aluminium windows and doors – Aluminium is a widely used material in the frame of glass windows and doors, due to its strength. These are used in both commercial and domestic buildings. Randburg Glass provides an installation service for these products.

Glass replacement- The company also provides a glass replacement service in case the old glass cracks or breaks.

The company also provides a glass replacement service in case the old glass cracks or breaks. Fitting of custom-made mirrors and table tops – They also install custom-made mirrors and glass table tops efficiently.

Reasons to Choose Randburg glass:

There are several reasons why you should count on this company, whenever you need to install or replace the glass for windows.

The company has more than 75 years of experience in the industry. Highly skilled professionals are associated with this company, who are always ready to handle any crisis or emergency related to glazing.

They maintain a proper track record of their professional services. You can check the record while choosing the company.

The company also aims to provide high-quality services at the most competitive prices.

Randburg Glass has several satisfied customers which includes Adamson Nielson, Growthpoint, Sun International Gordon Verhoef and Krause and many others.

Safety Measurement Taken by Randburg Glass:

This company strictly adheres to the Codes of Practice like SABS 0137/2000 and SABS 1263, which define proper installation of safety glass as per the South African Glass Association. These codes are highly applicable in case of glass installation in the high-risk areas.

To learn more about the company, you may visit them on their website https://randburg-glass.co.za/

About the Company:

Randburg Glass is the one-stop solution for glazing services in Gauteng. Their aim is to deliver prompt and efficient services to their clients, since their establishment in 1984. Due to their high-quality professional services, they are now a reputed name in the glass industry.

Contact:

Bram Fischer Dr, Randburg, 2160

Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Tel: +27117892943