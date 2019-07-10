It’s the perfect time to create your online store or take your existing e-commerce solution to new heights! Odizajn studio creates commercial sites of varying complexity, ranging from the simplest to the most complex (with more than 1000 products) while offering extremely simple use to both the end-user and the future site administrator. In the contemporary solutions I propose, the safety of your customers is a priority.

Managing products, customers, payments and orders

Allow your customers to easily find the product they want with simple and elegant navigation. Create reliable websites and give a highly professional image of your business in the blink of an eye. This will give you the confidence of your users.

Online stores worthy of the name should offer their buyers minimal features, of which there is a non-exhaustive list:

• Simple handling of products and categories

• Effective user management

• An overview of payment and order

• Optimal security for the user

• Excellent integration of social networks

• An overview of the best-selling products

• The ability to add discounts and special offers

Development of e-commerce

The Internet has become the world’s most visited market without borders.

Offer your products to the world. Make them accessible with one click, with content in several languages making it possible to browse your site anywhere in the world.

My e-commerce sites are created with the latest technologies, with a unique design and impeccable code. My websites can easily be integrated into your internal systems.

Odizajn Offers A Personalized Design of e-commerce solutions and proven online shopping platforms in referencing mobile telephony and usage.