Buy a piece of the Aztecs with a replica Macuahuitls sword

What was a Macuahuitl?

The macuahuitl was a beautiful, but an unusual weapon used by many Mesoamerican cultures, with most commonly associated being the Aztecs.

Macuahuitl means “hand-wood” in Nahuatl, and indeed, that is precisely what it was: a wooden club with obsidian blades embedded into the side to give it that deadly edge in combat.

They were unusual weapons: not quite clubs and not quite swords. The Taíno had a word for this kind of weapon: macana. Macana were wooden weapons that were still sharp enough to be wielded like swords.

In the case of the macuahuitl, the wooden club was embedded with obsidian blades sharper than a steel razor. As a hacking and slashing weapon, the macuahuitl was second to none in Mesoamerica.

Today, the macuahuitl is most widely associated with the Aztecs, but they were not its originators. Obsidian was used commonly in Mesoamerican weapon-smithing long before the Aztecs founded their empire and there is evidence the first macuahuitls appeared sometime during the 1st millennium CE.

By the time of Spanish conquest, however, the macuahuitl could be found in the arsenals of a majority of Mesoamerican armies. The weapon was very effective in maiming or even killing.

