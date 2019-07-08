U.S. Lawns Helps Sarasota Commercial Properties Achieve Balance in Hardscapes, Softscapes

U.S. Lawns helps commercial property owners in Sarasota achieve the best landscapes through a balanced fusion of hardscape and softscape elements.

[SARASOTA, 7/8/2019] – U.S. Lawns offers commercial landscaping services to help Sarasota commercial property owners maintain more aesthetically pleasing lawns. They help customers achieve the right balance between hardscape and softscape elements to create more harmonious landscapes.

Hardscapes and Softscapes

Softscapes are the natural elements in a lawn, including plants, trees, grass, the soil, and everything else that grows. Hardscapes, on the other hand, are the features of the landscape made from hard materials, such as stone, wood, or concrete. Hardscapes elevate a garden’s look and help it achieve a more cohesive, livelier theme.

It is important to use softscape and hardscape elements that mesh well together, especially for commercial properties. U.S. Lawns helps property owners and managers achieve a well-balanced lawn because this can attract more customers and build a brand’s image.

Beauty and Functionality

Often, the purpose of hardscape features is to add to a lawn’s aesthetic quality. However, these can also increase a turf’s functionality. Walls made from stone, bricks, or other masonry provides a natural border for the plants, and also prevents erosion.

U.S. Lawns also installs permeable pavements. These can increase the drainage capacity of lawns since they absorb runoff, instead of the rainwater running across them. The structure beneath the pavers holds the water and releases it slowly back into the ground. It can also deposit the rainwater into its underground storage tank to later use for irrigation. This system helps replenish groundwater, contributing to water conservation.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns, with its decades-worth of expertise and experience, provides customers with a full range of commercial lawn care and maintenance services. They understand the unique lawn care needs of different customers, from industrial facilities and healthcare to municipal and the hospitality industry. U.S. Lawns serves over 250 locations across the country, offering landscape maintenance and improvements, irrigation, tree care, and snow and ice management services, among others.

Visit U.S. Lawns at uslawns.com for more information.