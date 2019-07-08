Star Living Brings Quality Furnishings Through Eight Brands

[July 2019, Singapore] – Star Living has an extensive collection of furniture pieces for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. It houses eight signature brands, carefully selected to make sure Singapore city dwellers find impeccable designer furniture that suit their styles.

Contemporary and Functional Furniture

Star Living features eight brands, all in varying styles and themes, to cater to the different preferences of Singapore residents. There are pieces that will fit well in modest, contemporary flats.

Star, which offers stylish and functional contemporary furnishings, is perfect for minimalists.

Mondi Lifestyle, which features chic, modern and fashionable pieces, promises to redefine home interior design. It has the Mondi Infiniti range that features wooden and retro-style furniture.

Then there is BEDz Store, a store-within-a-store that houses the finest selection of beddings and mattresses from around the world.

Elegant, Purposeful Pieces

Zen Tradition showcases finely crafted furniture influenced by Asian Zen. This brand is for customers who aim to find peace and tranquility in their homes. LUCANO, on the other hand, carries modern, Italian-inspired luxurious pieces. A contrast to the LUCANO line, JotterGoods features utilitarian furniture with a “rough” charm.

DecoTalk is for the environmentalists. Pieces are made with new and recycled teak wood, making each DecoTalk piece unique. Next is Aartical, which provides contemporary living solutions through well-designed furnishings for those who want a multi-sensorial lifestyle experience.

About Star Living

Star Living, conceptualised by Star International, is a one-stop mega home furnishing store that houses eight quality brands. It provides a holistic shopping experience and is a must-visit for busy city dwellers who plan to furnish their homes. Established in 1981, Star International has a strong retail presence in Singapore, Taiwan, China and Malaysia, with more than 40 showrooms and an export network spanning 35 countries.

Visit https://www.starliving.com.sg for further details.