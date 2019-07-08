Six colourways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s released in 2017. The black and red (‘Bred’) and ‘Zebra’ in February and a much-hyped ‘Triple White’ at the end of April; the ‘Zebra’ restocked both in June 2017 and November 2018, alongside the ‘Triple White’ cheap adidas ultra boost which saw a huge restock in September 2018. The 2017 holiday season saw three further colourways released, including the ‘Semi-Frozen Yellow’ which was reportedly extremely limited, as well as the ‘Beluga 2.0’ in November 2017 and the ‘Blue Tint’ in December.

In 2017, the Yeezy 350 v2 Semi Frozen Yellow, later dubbed the Yebra, was the most limited, most exclusive, and most elusive colorway of Yeezy 350 v2s to drop. With such a large hype surrounding it, it was no surprise that it quickly sold out. Well, this week it’s back, but although it’s still limited, it’s another chance for you to catch the Yebra!

2018 saw a slow start for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 with the first release being the 'Butter' colourway on June 30th and two further releases in November, including the restock of the 'Zebra' and the release of the hotly anticipated 'Sesame' on November 23rd. Further releases in December included a wider release of the 'Semi-Frozen Yellow' on December 14th. The release of the translucent 'Static' sneaker on December 26th (reflective) and 27th (non-reflective).

2019 will see another re-release, this time for the ‘Butter’ colourway on Friday 11th January.