Exclusive Modern Music with Versatile Genres for Admirers

7th July, 2019: The music aficionados are in constant search for music that is different from contemporary productions, something that appeals! Harmoni Zax is a blooming star in this aspect. Her elegant production covers a diverse genre of contemporary yet ‘fascinatingly different than the mass’ music for everyone.

At the very young age of 7, she wrote her first song ‘All my love’ and got immense recognition from the admirers. Since then, Harmoni Zax has never looked back. It is her strong passion for music and composing, she finally prepared a huge platform in SoundCloud to reach out to many with her exemplary music. You can find her produced masterpieces in https://soundcloud.com/harmonizax

Apart from her love for singing, she is an actor, influencer, dancer, model, composer, TV presenter, writer & director, radio presenter, etc. Her versatility proves her strong talent in show business. She knows what the mass is looking for and presents her talent beautifully. Over the years, she has managed to create a huge fan base of more than 16,000 followers in Starnow. You can follow her on https://www.starnow.co.uk/heidirobinson4

Her real name is Heidi Robinson. She goes by the name Harmoni Zax in the music world. Her fans admire her electric productions as she beautifully addresses the real emotions in life. She uses her magical words to question life, add philosophical thoughts in the lyrics, and sincerely hope to inspire the mass. She produces music to encourage the listeners, bring more joy and happiness in their life. She also brings awareness and concerns on addiction and mental health, the two biggest problems of our urban lifestyle.

Her followers like the transient music she produces that set a brilliant mood. She brilliantly creates tunes that will relax your mind. She also hones the skill of producing energetic dance and club-type tunes.

Click here to get the real feel of her first album.

Media contact: https://www.starnow.co.uk/heidirobinson4

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/harmoni_zax/

Tweets by Heidirobinson77

https://www.facebook.com/HeidiRobinsonactress

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLjKBXSqpiOk-ekMVPsG2Pg

###