Working With Sanjay Dutt Wasn’t Like I am Working With Mega Star Says Humayoon

Sanjay Dutt made me feel comfortable says actor Humayoon Shams Khan. “Torbaaz” actor said that working with sanjay dutt wasn’t like I am working with Mega star.

Humayoon Shams Khan was interacting with the media on Tuesday in Mumbai.

‘Torbaaz’ is about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, who have been trained to believe that killing the enemy is a virtue and glory in afterlife.

Talking about his first Bollywood film ‘Torbaaz’, Humayoon said, “In ‘Torbaaz’, I am playing role of a major of Afghan army. We have completed shooting of the film and now, it’s in post-production stage. We haven’t decided release date of the film but it will release around end of this year. There is Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the film.”

Sharing his experience working with Sanjay Dutt in ‘Torbaaz’, Humayoon said, “It was an amazing and exciting experience for me working in this film because it’s my first in Bollywood film industry. I feel sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt was really mind-blowing experiences because he made me comfortable while working with him. When you work with him, you don’t feel like you are working with mega star on a film set.”

Sharing his experience working with director Girish Malik in ‘Torbaaz’, Humayoon said, “He has very different vision of making films. He is more into realistic cinema the way he develops a story and the way he directs scenes. It was really nice working with him because he is more focused on pre-production of the film like taking workshop and stuff so, it gets easy while shooting the film.”

Talking about his other upcoming projects, Humayoon Shams Khan said, “I have done so many films back in Afghanistan. I have just finished first schedule of a film titled ‘Once Upon A Time In Afghanistan’. Recently, I hosted Big Boss show in Afghanistan. I have also featured in Canadian films. I am also in talks with my first Hollywood film and most likely, we will start shooting of that film at the end of this year.”

‘Torbaaz’ is an upcoming Indian Bollywood action thriller film directed by Girish Malik.

The film is presented by Waves Cinemas Ponty Chadha in association with Raju Chadha and produced by Raju Chadha, Rahul Mittra, Girish Malik and Puneet Singh.