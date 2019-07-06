Another Top Franchise From Gong Cha Opening In New York

New York, USA – Gong Cha, manufacturer of the best bubble tea in the world is set to open another new franchise in New York. The new bubble tea store is set to bring in a fine selection of the best boba tea flavors for people to enjoy.

Located in 145 Greene Street, New York, the Soho store in New York is scheduled to open end of June or beginning of July. The summer fresh series will be held from June 10 to July 10 while the targeted opening will be in July.

Gong cha’s franchises from all over the United States have been hitting it big in the last months. This is not surprising as they put a smile on the faces of customers who had a taste of the yummy, Asian drink.

At Gong cha, the varieties of flavors are nearly endless. New drinks will be launched in the upcoming franchise. They include the honey lemon green tea, strawberry lemonade with strawberry pearl, and honey lemon slush.

With more than 50 different varieties of beverages available, customers are able to customize the drink according to their taste and preference. They can add different types of topping like the tapioca balls to spice up their boba tea. There’s also an option to control the sugar content of the ice.

“This coming Gong Cha’s location in New York is something our customers will certainly love. Our selection of flavor is unique, fun, and incredible”, says Lamba Anchal, president of Gong Cha USA.

Gong Cha, based in New York has their Bubble Tea stores having different flavor options. The most famous of them range from the Gong Cha milk tea with chewy bubble to Mango slush having free Mango Jelly.

“Our focus is to maintain an excellent high-quality ingredient and utmost customer satisfaction,” says the president Gong Cha.

According to the president, “we are also happy to introduce new exciting flavors you can try out at our store”. The upcoming franchise in New York has its store designed with attractive decorations that appeal to the eye. Also available is a cool hang out joint for clients to sip a Honey Lemon Green Tea on a sunny day.

About Gong Cha

Started at Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Gong Cha which is another word for “tribute tea for the emperor” is a reputable bubble tea franchise. Gong cha’s bubble tea shop have their locations from across the world including the USA, U.K, and Canada.

The goal of Gong Cha is to serve a nicely prepared and high-quality bubble tea to the community. Their bubble tea combines different add-ins including fruits, toppings, and another creative combo. Boba tea from Gong Cha is refreshed every 4 hours to ensure that their customers get a fresh serving.

Contact

For more inquiries and information about Gong Cha’s bubble teas and flavors, kindly in touch with:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/

75 West 38th Street,

Greater New York City Area

New York, NY, USA