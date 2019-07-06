Wooden Street Cherishes the Room of the Tiny Tots with a Ravishing Range of Kids Beds

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

The little ones do not understand what is good for them and what is not, but their parents do. So, it is their duty to give their kids the most of comfort with furniture like kids bed, which plays a vital role in the growth of the little one.

Wooden Street has thus instigated a ravishing range of kids beds with the aesthetics, features, and serviceability that every child would always love. Each of the kid’s beds has so many services that it becomes efficient furniture for less space.

The kid’s beds at Wooden Street are forged out of sheesham wood or mango wood. Along with it, there are finishes of honey, teak, walnut, and mahogany so that one can choose the most contrasting finish.

With the durability of solid wood, the attraction of finishes, Wooden Street also gives fancy designs that any child would cherish. Along with the designs, there are summated some of the functions that make it a multi-tasker. These functions are mentioned below:

Trundle Beds with Storage:

A trundle bed is a bed beneath a bed which makes it space-savvy furniture. But adding storage spaces with such furniture makes it a bigger epitome of a multi-tasker. With storage units along, one can bind everything that a kid needs in a more accessible way.

Just like Wooden Street has Nova kids trundle bed with storage. This trundle bed has drawers even below the trundle. So, one can access more storage in one furniture, which makes it ideal for a compact space.

Bunk Beds with Wardrobe:

Bunk beds with wardrobe are like a whole room of efficiency, which makes it perfect for a small kids room for two. This kids bed has two beds that are one above the other while there is a wardrobe at the side.

Example of it is Blossom bunk bed from Wooden Street. This kids bed has a tall wardrobe right next to the stairs. This wardrobe is good enough to bind all the mess. Also, it is with a height that makes it completely accessible for kids.

Bunk Beds with Study:

What a kid demand is a comfy kids bed and a study table for their study hours within their room. What if such furniture is found right in one place?

Just like Wooden Street has Lucifer kids bed with storage. Lucifer kids bed is furniture with a bed at a height, shelves that are decked at the side of the stairs, and the other space is completely dedicated to a study.

There is a study table with the storage of shelves and drawers. Along with it is a stool with a cushioned seat. This together makes it furniture that has a bed and a study together at one place.

Stackable Beds:

A stackable kids bed is a double bed that is detachable. Such beds are amiable for those kids who fear to sleep alone but hate sleeping together.

Wooden Street has one such stackable bed called Darley stackable bed. This bed is tall and broad with ample space. While its detachable property makes it function both as a single bed or a double bed. So, a good option for twin sharing rooms.

These are some of the kid’s beds that Wooden Street offers with designs and additional features in one furniture. Also, Wooden Street gives easy “customization” services so that the kid’s bed can be manipulated as per the demand of the room and the kid.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned are some of the kid’s beds that Wooden Street has with designs that completely fix in the dwelling. To know more about wooden kids beds, you can visit: https://www.woodenstreet.com/kids-beds

Summary:

Wooden Street offers kids beds with a diversity of designs, variants, features, etc. Each of the kid’s beds is carved in a way that every furniture can impress the kid and enhance the abode.