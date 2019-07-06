Rolex Watches: Getting To Know The Best Of The Best

When it comes to Rolex, you can simply close your eyes and take their word for it because this is one brand that means business. Over the years, the Swiss watchmaker has proven its mettle time and again with watches that have attained star status. Enthusiasts and connoisseurs fall short of words when they are asked to describe Rolex watches. If we are being completely honest, they are not the ones to be blamed.

Rolex takes its job pretty seriously and it clearly reflects on their work. The brand has many vibrant collections under its wing, so how about we go a little deeper and try and understand what makes them so special?

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

The Cosmograph has had a long journey since the day it made its debut. The watch was a product of enthusiasm and adrenaline, for its sole purpose was to help race car drivers in their endeavours. The watch saw the light in 1955. At that time, however, it was not called ‘Daytona’ or ‘Cosmograph’. The timepiece was eventually removed from the catalogues as it did not create the impact it was expected to.

The Rolex Daytona might not even be talked about today if it was not for Paul Newman. The story goes back in the early 1960s when the Daytona International Speedway chose Rolex as its official timekeeper. This was followed by racers wearing Rolex watches for their races. One personality that played an important role in the revival of the Cosmograph Daytona was the renowned actor cum race car driver Paul Newman.

Rolex Submariner

Legendary, sumptuous, and pure class, is how you describe a Rolex Submariner. The timepiece has long been the apple of Rolex’s eye. It first saw the light in 1954, however, its early development began in 1926 when Rolex presented the fortified Oyster case. In the early days, the Rolex Submariner did not offer a helium valve inside the watch. In spite of this, early Submariner references could go as deep as 200 meters without any damage.

Rolex Datejust

The Rolex Datejust holds a special place in watchmaking history. The watch is the very representation of what simplistic suave looks like. What is more surprising is that Rolex broke its norm that continued for decades up until 1945, the year when the Datejust made its debut. For years, Rolex had made a point to offer simple three-handed watches to its buyers, except for the chronographs. This, however, changed when the Swiss perfectionist introduced an automated date display.

Rolex watches will always be remembered for their iconic roles in various fields of the world. Perhaps, that is why their watches are so special.

