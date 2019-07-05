Subodh Bajpai Photography Expands Its Wings to 2-tier Cities

After the success of business in Delhi and Lucknow, Subodh Bajpai Photography announced the opening of new office in Kanpur and Chandigarh. The team is all set to expand its brand vision. With new locations, the company is planning to attain objective of making weddings memorable. The business operations of Subodh Bajpai Photography will be targeting pre-wedding and wedding photoshoot according to the theme of the clients in Kanpur and Chandigarh.

Acknowledging this event, Mr. Subodh Bajpai, the founder of Subodh Bajpai Photography added: “We are always prepared for new milestones and looking forward to serving the needs of clients in these cities. Our aim will be to redefine the wedding photography trends by implementing the ideas which come our way.”

The organization is not limited to retaining the essence of the industry through its wedding and pre-wedding photography services, but innovation in every project has been the USP of Subodh Bajpai Photography team, so far. The company’s previous success record shows that a blend of creativity and perfection has been blended into the final outcome. It has always understood the requirements of the client before scheduling the pre-wedding photo shoot or lining up wedding photography services.

Mr. Bajpai exclaims, “We are looking forward to relive the moments of success while serving people in Kanpur and Chandigarh. Our competent team of professional wedding photographers in Kanpur and Chandigarh are already geared up for the new mission.”

Subodh Bajpai Photography has always boosted its growth by investing on the modern equipments used by wedding photographers. These professionals have even maintained a balance of venue, time and effects during the photoshoot to deliver the best results. Kanpur and Chandigarh will soon be charmed by the power of wedding photography services offered by this experienced team.

Mr. Bajpai added that this is an excellent opportunity for us to diversify our business after receiving a tremendous response from the clients we have worked for. It is going to be an exciting experience as our wedding photographers in Kanpur have done their home work before they execute their plans.”

Subodh Bajpai Photography seems to come up with futuristic ideas to perform beyond the expectations of its clients in Kanpur and Chandigarh.