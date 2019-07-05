Author Stephen Perkins Releases New Sci-fi Fantasy Thriller, Sky Parlor

Stephen Perkins is pleased to announce the release of his new sci-fi fantasy thriller, Sky Parlor. Released June 5, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

From the dawn of mankind…

Through America’s Civil War and into the distant future…

Two ancient gods have made romance and waged war…

After the Great Rapture…

Will Sky Parlor become their final battlefield?

Do we ever really die? Or, do we return to live again with those we knew before? In the future, will man and machine learn to procreate? For generations, the population of Sky Parlor has believed that, long ago, the lands beyond their domed city were made uninhabitable by the “Great Rapture”.

When young Desmond Starr is appointed Alderman for Sky Parlor’s borough of Columbia, he is guided by a benevolent spirit during a dream’s strange vision and learns a hidden truth, exposing a shocking lie that has persisted for centuries. As rumors of a vast deception spread among Sky Parlor’s population, the president and his governing “sustainability” council propose what appears to be the perfect but distracting solution: An inspiring journey to a mysterious and distant world!

But does this grand proposal mask an ulterior agenda? Will a rebellious young man discover his own fate is bound not only to Sky Parlor, but to the survival of humanity?

Sky Parlor is available for purchase in print and book formats.

Book Details:

Sky Parlor

By Stephen Perkins

Publisher: Star Born Publishing

Published: June 2019

ISBN: 978-1684540150 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1684540167 (hc)

ASIN: B07SJC6CQ4

Pages: 375

Genre: Science fiction, fantasy, supernatural, thriller

Contact:

Website: https://newsspellcom.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RAGEOFWORDS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RAGEOFWORDS

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/sci-fi-fantasy-thriller-sky-parlor/

Purchase Links:



https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/sky-parlor-stephen-perkins/1132014777?ean=9781684540150

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/RAGEOFWORDS

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781684540150