Godrej Properties New Venture Godrej 24 Manyata at Sarjapur Bangalore

Godrej 24 Manyata Bangalore is a new project of the Godrej Properties at Sarjapur. They offer world-class luxurious apartments with a diverse range of facilities and configuration 1,2, and 3 BHK with all basic and modern amenities. This Sarjapur based project going to have various luxurious units with world-class design and architecture to leave a huge impression. It is covered by a flourishing green surrounding that offers plenty of fresh wind and you will surely love every day of your life. This project is spread over 6 acres of land and has huge space for scenery and parking.

In Bangalore, Sarjapur is one of the fast-developing areas with good road connectivity to the other places of the city. Sarjapur is also known as the IT hub because various IT companies are available here. After a huge investigation, Godrej builder has chosen this location so that this place can offer many benefits to the buyers. Sarjapur is a fast developing area in term of commercial infrastructures, education centers, and healthcare facilities.

Highlights of Godrej 24 Manyata Sarjapur Bangalore

• A diverse range of facility and configuration is available

• Spread over 6 acres of land

• More than half area devoted to open spaces

• Surrounded by flourishing green surrounding

• Approx 400 (or more) units will be developed

• Build with modern design and architecture and Vastu complaint

• Best property with the view of Investment

Vantages offered to the homeowners

Godrej Builder is a renowned name who always known for their impressive work. The project offers everything that is needed to fulfill a luxurious lifestyle. Various options are available for residents like gymnasium to stay fit and fine and swimming pool to get relaxed for an hour. A playground is also available at Godrej 24 Manyata Bangalore for children to play and take a ride on rolls. Sports facilities are available like cricket ground, squash court, basketball court, badminton court, volleyball court, jogging track inside this township to fulfill every resident’s desire of playing and doing extra activities. To make a more comfortable and luxurious life they offer Wi-Fi facility for every member, multipurpose hall, mini-theatre, etc.

Highlights of the Location

Godrej Manyata has good connectivity with the other cities. It located close to all social amenities like a shopping mall, cinema theatre, schools, colleges, hospitals, medical centers, restaurants, hotels, cafeteria, etc. Even various banks and ATMs are available that provides you a huge comfort. From Godrej Manyata you can reach these places within 10-15 minutes.

Due to such an awesome landmark in Bangalore, it is expected that apartment prices will be increasing in the future. In this venture, no doubt it will be perfect for living from every corner. So it is a golden opportunity to grab an apartment at an amazing place.

