First Choice Mortgage Brokers Finalist in Australian Broking Awards

First Choice Mortgage Brokers has been named as a finalist in the Australian Broking Awards 2019 for Home Loan Protection Broker of the Year

Sydney, NSW, Australia, July 04, 2019 /PressReleasePing/ – The Australian Broking Awards, in partnership with Commonwealth Bank, are the most sought-after awards for Australian brokers, brokerages, aggregators and mortgage industry leaders, and is dedicated to recognising excellence among the industry’s top brokers. It also promotes unparalleled opportunity at a local, state and national level.

The finalist list, which was announced on Thursday, 30 May, features over 280 high-achieving mortgage broking professionals across 33 categories.

“The competition this year is fierce and so many outstanding brokers have been recognised for their hard work, professionalism and dedication to finding solutions for their clients,” said The Adviser editor Annie Kane.

“Given that the property market has been cooling and lender appetite has tightened, the achievements of the broking industry – and those that support them – are even more remarkable.

“All the finalists for the Australian Broking Awards 2019 should give themselves a pat on the back for their efforts. I wish all our finalists the best of luck.”

Mr Tony Bice, principal of First Choice Mortgage Brokers said, ‘I am humbled by the nomination. Our recognition for its excellent contribution to the mortgage industry reinforces the strength of the brand in connecting with the community and engaging with our customers,”

The winners will be announced at a five-star gala lunch on Friday, 5 July at The Star, Sydney.

To learn more about the extensive range of services offered by First Choice Mortgage Brokers visit their website here: https://www.firstchoicemortgage.com.au

About First Choice Mortgage Brokers

First Choice Mortgage Brokers are a boutique licensed mortgage finance broking firm that provides clients with guidance and support through all aspects of their finance and risk insurance needs. They provide over 240 different types of mortgage products and offer interest rates from over 35 different banks and financial institutions.

Considered one of the premier mortgage brokers in Australia, their services are available in all major capital cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and throughout Australia. Their qualified and highly experienced brokers, utilize their integrity, industry knowledge and vast network of resources within the property mortgages sector to benefit clients.

Clients receive the latest, most up to date information to assist their decision in obtaining a mortgage. Comprehensive client consultations enable First Choice Mortgage Brokers to ensure that client’s needs are met with the right kind of advice. Their mortgage brokers are available to visit clients at their place of work, home or location of convenience for a discussion about what the client’s current situation is and how First Choice Mortgage Brokers can assist.

Press Contact:

Tony Bice

Principal

First Choice Mortgage Brokers

57 Burns Cres, Chiswick Sydney NSW Australia 2046

+611800 111 455

https://www.firstchoicemortgage.com.au/