Egg Packaging Market Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2026

Egg packaging is made of various materials such as foamed plastic, paper, and molded pulp. An egg needs extremely secure packaging, owing to the porous and fragile nature of egg shells. It is done to protect eggs from breaking and to limit the monetary losses due to eggs breaking. Egg packaging is made according to the type of eggs, size of eggs, and global standards.

Market Dynamics

Increasing production of eggs globally is one of the major factors propelling growth of the global egg packaging market. Moreover, the rapid growth of the packaging industry with innovation of environment-friendly packaging will positively affect the global egg packaging market. For instance, according to study conducted by, the Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD) – a non-governmental organization, India is the third largest producer of eggs. Furthermore, in 2018, the egg production in India was 92.63 billion units, which was increased from 66.50 billion units in 2011, increased at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Market Outlook

North America held dominant position in the global egg packaging market in 2018, attributed to increasing production of eggs and innovations in packaging industry with considering environment-friendly packaging. For instance, GreeNest is one of the innovative egg packaging solutions, which is made up of 50% grass fiber and reduces 50% of water consumption during its production. These kind of innovations help to boost the global egg packaging market by considering environmental factors.

Moreover, according to the report published in 2018 by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. is the second largest producer of eggs after china. Total eggs production in the U.S. was 8.79 billion units in 2018, which is increased by 1% as compared to production in 2016.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global egg packaging market include, Hartmann, Huhtamaki, Tekni-Plex, Europack, MyPak Packaging, Dispak, Celluloses De La Loire (CDL), DFM Packaging Solutions, Ovotherm, Pactiv, Primapack, Sanovo Technology Group, StarPak, DAVA Foods and others.

