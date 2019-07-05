Creditmergency Reaches 5000 Active Clients for the Month of June

Creditmergency held an event in Miami Beach to celebrate their achievement for reaching 5000 active clients for the month of June. The event was amazing, where client enjoys live music, cocktails, and meals.

As one of the leaders in the credit repair industry in the United States, Creditmergency.com has proved themselves as the great helper for those who need help to get out from credit problem. And, this company has proven their service as one of the most satisfying credit repair services in the country. It can be seen from the numbers of their active clients for the month of June that reach 5000 clients. That can be considered to be very high numbers of clients that trust their credit problem to this company.

And, for commemorating this achievement as well as rewards these clients, Creditmergency has successfully held the private event for their clients. The location was the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. There were many entertainments and fun activities to do at this event. The clients that join this event enjoyed the live music with the beautiful scenery of Miami Beach as its background gives a different feeling of spending the evening time at the beach.

Creditmergency also provides a full course of meals, which consist of five meals that the participants of the event can enjoy. Moreover, the delicious cocktail that became a great addition to the party also was there, free to enjoy. This event was specially designed by this company for the client that has trusted them with the credit matter.

This company has successfully got that many clients because of their service provide all solutions for credit problem. For example, they provide the experienced consultant that can give the clients useful advice for repairing their credit problem. Moreover, these consultants also will always assist the client in order to improve the credit score.

Basically, Creditmergency isn’t only providing a service for repairing the bad credit problem. They also take the service to the next level with their way to improve their client credit score. With more 25 years of experience, it’s not surprising that they can do that flawlessly. And, this is the main reason why they can get 5000 monthly active clients, and capable of holding a big event to celebrate this achievement.

About Creditmergency.com

