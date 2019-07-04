Wooden Street Brings Grand and Awe-Inspiring Look in Modern Interiors with Jharokhas

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded : 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

These days, people are always looking for a way of keeping the traditional style alive in the modern world. Be it in the way of living habits or decorating your home interiors. For maintaining that balance in your home, Wooden Street brings the exclusive range of ‘Wooden Jharokhas’.

Jharokhas add a distinct factor to any drab wall. With this decor item, one can easily relive the architectural old traditions and revamp the look of home interiors. From ornately carved one to a simple design, this online furniture store wooden jharokha online range owns a variety to suit every space.

Wooden Street proffers an exciting range of wooden jharokhas which provides a colourful and stunning look. This online furniture store provides the facility for customers to tailor the wooden furniture units on the basis of their desires, style and comfort. Also, these qualities make Wooden Street, India’s No.1 Custom online furniture store.

In this column of wooden jharokha today, have a look at captivating and classy pieces available at an online furniture store, Wooden Street:

On the Basis of Door:

The variation in the feature of the door for wooden jharokha gives a different look. Whether you want a with door piece or without, jharokhas in your home plays an essential role. To spread colour in your home or something extraordinary, this is an ideal option. These decor pieces can make dreary walls more attractive.

Lapis wooden window frame (with doors) and Minar wooden window frame (without door) in wooden jharokha category at Wooden Street are the ones to keep the eye on.

On the Basis of Mirror:

Today’s world is surrounded by smart things which balance between aesthetics and functionality. And, in this smart world having the jharokha with a mirror is really a smart idea. Yes, with this feature in jharokha, you can add functionality with the stylish element.

Pinot wooden window frame with mirror (White Finish)at Wooden Street lets you remind the old days and reflects the world beautifully.

On the Basis of Edgy Flower Bed:

To make your home attractive, the splash of colours always deserves a tick mark in the list of decorating your home beautifully. The wooden jharokha with edgy flower bed offers an easy way to add style statement and bring colours in home interiors. Whether you want the same colour of blooms or something different in the form of a combination of shades, Wooden Street provides an amazing range in this category.

Libros wooden window frame in a natural finish can add a burst of colour and makes your space creative.

Note: The fitting of these modern jharokhas is just simple as them, make little efforts to screw the fixture in the wall, install the hooks and they are a way to go for!

Conclusion:

Wooden Jharokhas makes the interiors of your home more beautiful and appealing. From mirrors to edgy flower bed to variation in the form of doors, the choices for jharokhas at Wooden Street are simply amazing and endless.

Along with this, every jharokha is made up of solid wood such as Mango. This hardwood imparts durability, sturdiness and desired to look perfectly. You can also opt for the facility of customization for other types of furniture units available at Wooden Street. All you have to do is, describe your own desires and let Wooden Street do the wonders for you.