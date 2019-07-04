Today, more and more schools are deciding to implement school management software in India. If you are still not clear about the advantages of using a school management program in your center, in this article we explain what school management software is, what it is for.

What is school management software?

School management software is an educational ERP or a program that helps to integrate the different areas of management within a training center: the billing, financial, accounting and administrative area, the area of communication and customer service, the school organization of the center, rating systems, and etc.

In summary educational software is a software designed to unify the different areas of management of the center to be able to make a more effective and coordinated management of all the departments necessary for the proper functioning of a school.

What is school management software for?

School management software India is one of the vital tools that you must have.

The different areas necessary for the school management of a center can benefit from the integration of a school management program:

Administrative management and billing area: A program of this type allows you to set up a calendar of periodic payments (monthly, quarterly, annual, etc.), maintain full control over the pending receipts, have access to management reports, manage the treasury of the center, etc.

Academic management area: This type of programs offers functions such as a generator of schedules, a generator of report cards, possibility of managing the official documentation required by the regional governments, school auto attendance, or even manages extracurricular activities.

Teachers, for example, can introduce grades, create and evaluate partials, create entries in the class board, keep an exhaustive control of class attendance and incidences, manage tutorials, make a detailed academic follow-up per student and by subject. The parents of the students can follow up the student by consulting them, the date of the partials and the grades, check the attendance and the incidences of class, request tutorials, consult class schedules, etc.

Communications Area: In the area of communication, educational management software allows for fluid and effective communication between all parties.

It makes it possible to create shipments with different senders complying with the data protection law. These shipments can be emails, SMS or push communications to the school management app.

This way, if you want to run your school smoothly and effectively, you will surely need school management software.