Vectornate distributes a pest control and cold fogger machines in korea

Vectornate is a market leader for the manufacture and distribution of water filters and related appliances, air filtration products and vector control products.

Founded in South Korea in 1991, our company strives to ceaselessly develop technologies in water quality control, public hygiene, electrical appliances and pest control equipment. Vectornate aims to provide exceptional water/air filters and pest control equipment for a healthy, vector-free planet. Our high-tech products, fair pricing, and professional staff offer the ultimate in “vector”+ “(termi)-nating” experience.

PEST CONTROL

Are you struggling with pests like bed bugs, insects, arthropods, and others? Vectorfog offers you perfect solutions for pest control.

We have a wide range of pest control equipment such as ULV fogger (cold fogger), thermal fogger, trap & bait station, and others including safety equipment.

To satisfy our customer's needs, we provide hands-on solutions for our clients including pest control professionals, wholesalers, agents, and government departments. Vectorfog has supplied fogging equipment and pest control supplies to over 70 countries and achieved one of the world's best reputations in the global market today.

COLD FOGGERS

Do you know what is ULV? Ultra Low Volume (ULV) means an ideal size of droplets to tackle pathogens, vector carriers and pests in the form of a fog or mist.

Vectorfog ULV foggers generate a fog or mist formed of Ultra Low Volume (ULV) droplets of 5-50 microns in diameter and are proved in its functionality.

Our Vectorfog ULV fogger is used predominately for the application of disinfectants,

biocides, fungicides, and pesticides.

THERMAL FOGGERS

Have you heard about Vectorfog thermal foggers? Our SF thermal foggers are known as one of the most versatile and durable foggers in the market today.

Vectorfog thermal foggers are designed for the application of water and oil-based solutions and for our clients to use easily. What you just need is to simply turn a valve to switch between water and oil-based fogging.