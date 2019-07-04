Notion Press’ Next Book is the Guide to Success in Life

Notion Press, India’s largest self-publishing platform, is coming out with a new book, ‘What On Earth Are You Doing?’ which is a guide to success in life. Penned by Abhinav Goel, this book is key to finding a purpose in life.

How often have we pondered over what purpose are we serving in life? The answer to this question is ‘often.’ On the contrary, have you ever wondered about googling this? If no, then you will be shell shocked to know that the world’s best search engine throws 3,69,00,00,000 results in 0.69 seconds. What’s appalling is that while Google has numerous answers to life’s most pertinent question, most individuals, unfortunately, don’t. Well, there is, of course, need to worry, but not to brood.

This book is a roadmap to finding meaning in life, and the goals that one, as a responsible human being, needs to achieve. Be it a son or a daughter, a man or a wife, a father or a mother, a friend, a relative, a colleague, an employee, a boss, a neighbour or just as a member of the society. While each of these relationships has a reason and importance in their own way for each individual, it is in our hands to give them value.

So, if you are someone who has the will, grit and perseverance to make things happen in life, then here’s a mantra to make your life worthy. What are you waiting for? Go grab a copy of this beautiful book from the Notion Press bookstore or one of the leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Speaking about this book, the author, Abhinav Goel, says, “I have come across several people who are stuck in life and struggling to move ahead. There are several aspects and reasons that contribute to this monotony.” He says, “In my experience, I realised that the number of people who need success and happiness coaching is unending. So, I decided to expand my horizons to reach through this book. I wish more people are able to get help and change their lives through this book.”

The author, Abhinav Goel, is a success and happiness coach and a speaker whose purpose in life is to ‘inspire people to live a life full of love, courage and freedom.’ Having been taught by some of the world’s most renowned teachers such as Jack Canfield and Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, he believes that there is only one way to live – by being true to your purpose. Abhinav believes that he was ‘born again’ at the age of forty when he promised himself that he would make every year of his life a breakthrough year. This book is a step towards fulfilling that promise. But, more than that, this book is Abhinav’s way of spreading his message that it is indeed possible to live a life full of purpose, passion and joy.

Abhinav lives in Delhi where he is trying to cope with his biggest challenge ever – being a father to two teenaged kids. When he is not busy reading or writing or trying to be a good Dad, he keeps himself busy by dreaming about the mountains.