Vagabond Temple’s Yoga and Detox Program Rejuvenates Mind, Body and Spirit

[KEP, JULY 2019] – Vagabond Temple offers a program that combines fasting and meditation techniques. This aims to help participants release toxins from the body and relieve stress and body aches. This holistic yoga and detox retreat gives the body, mind and spirit a chance to rest and rejuvenate.

The Benefits of a Detox Retreat

The human body is constantly working to eliminate toxins. The digestive system and other parts of the body may be frequently exposed to caffeine, preservatives, alcohol and other substances that can potentially cause health consequences. On top of dietary toxins, stress and anxiety also burden the mental and emotional well-being.

Through fasting and meditation, the body’s natural detoxification process is enhanced. Fasting does not equate to starvation. It is a method to flush out the harmful toxins in the body by eating only healthy food. Meditation and yoga helps calm the mind as well, freeing the person from mental stresses.

Detox with Vagabond Temple

Vagabond Temple holds two five-day detox retreats each season. The fasting period features a dietary plan of fruits and vegetables and unlimited fresh coconut water, herbal tea and sugar cane juice. For the meditation part, there is a daily healing session in the form of massage or Reiki for three days. Before starting the detox, the participants get a half-hour private consultation with Kobi, co-founder of Vagabond Temple.

Throughout the retreat, mentors will guide the participants for an undisturbed detoxification experience. The program will help people optimise their nutrition intake in the future and achieve a deeper understanding with their body and its relationship with food.

About Vagabond Temple

The Vagabond Temple Yoga and Meditation Center offers various meditation and yoga retreats for a rejuvenating and transformative experience. The programs incorporate different styles of yoga, as well as techniques from eastern and western disciplines. Vagabond Temple creates a community that helps the participants grow and heal, and allows them to embark on a life-changing spiritual journey.

Visit http://www.vagabondtemple.com for more information.