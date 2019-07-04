PremierPups Reveals How They Prepare the Puppies for Their New Homes

PremierPups is a company dedicated to helping dog enthusiasts find their ideal puppies. The staff is entirely dedicated in the entire process, making sure both the dogs and clients enjoy an outstanding experience. Now the company reveals the entire experience to anyone interested.

PremierPups is one of the most trusted services that delivers small breed dogs to their new owners. Recently, the company decided to reveal the entire experience, from the process of getting the puppies ready for the final delivery to their new owners to a smooth and safe inclusion in their new home. Adopting a personalized approach at every stage of the process, PremierPups delivers a flawless and delightful experience to all their customers and puppies alike.

The preparation process – PremierPups focuses on the interaction with puppies, so they can get used to human contact. By using a warm and loving atmosphere for their development, the staff at PremierPups works to help nurture each pup through every step of their upbringing. If you’re looking for a playful companion to spend your time with, choose a Havanese puppy for example.

Puppy care specialists groom every pup and technicians assist with their vet checks to ensure they are healthy before meeting their future owner. Each puppy receives an on-site nose-to-tail inspection, administered by a certified veterinarian, which includes a full fecal review, heart, and abdominal check before the departure. All these are meant to assure each pup has an enjoyable journey to his new home.

All puppies arrive with a starter kit for an easier transition. Premier Pups team reaches out to customers with check calls to make sure all their questions are being answered and all puppies are happy and healthy in their new homes.

About PremierPups:

PremierPups truly believes that puppies can trigger a positive impact on one’s life, through their unconditional love and loyal companionship. PremierPups carefully picks its breeders and supports clients in the process of getting their puppy accustomed to their new home. So, the company offers more than just selling puppies. It is determined to make a difference in this market niche and offer the ultimate puppy adoption experience to each and every client.

http://www.premierpups.com