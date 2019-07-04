Get Professional Advice About Land Resumption and Compensation Claims from Connolly Suthers Lawyers

Different improvement projects across Australia sometimes require the government to reclaim private land properties. Connolly Suthers Lawyers help private individuals protect their rights during negotiation.

[Queensland, 04/07/2019] – Over the years, the government’s development projects and other improvement plans have led to the resumption of privately-owned lands. Some of these compulsory land acquisitions were successful while some were not.

In 2017, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) notified around 60 graziers at Shoalwater Bay and Townsville that they might be forced to sell their land for the ADF’s plans to turn thousands of hectares of farmland into a training area. After hearing the concerns of local landowners, former Defence Minister Marise Payne ruled out forced land sales.

With more development plans on the way, this is not the last time the government will need to reacquire lands from private owners. Queensland-based Connolly Suthers Lawyers recognise this, that is why they offer assistance and representation to clients whose lands are about to be resumed by the authorities.

Rightful Compensation Claims After Land Resumption

Through the Acquisition of Land Act 1967, government authorities have the power to compulsorily acquire privately-owned land. After receiving the notice of intention to resume, landowners can either agree to the acquisition or object to it.

Connolly Suthers Lawyers are prepared to handle a client’s case either way. The firm has experience in preparing objections on various grounds and helping clients gather supporting details for the objection.

On the other hand, if the client agrees and needs advice regarding compensation, Connolly Suthers Lawyers are prepared for the situation, as well. The team is prepared to assist landowners during the negotiation and acquisition process. The lawyers will lodge proper compensation claims or take the matter to the Land Court if the two parties do not reach an agreement.

With the help of Connolly Suthers Lawyers, private land-owning individuals in Queensland can protect their rights, whether objecting the acquisition or getting just compensation for the resumption.

About Connolly Suthers Lawyers

Founded in 1895, Connolly Suthers has become one of the most dynamic firms in North Queensland. The team offers the most comprehensive law services, including assistance and representation in an array of property and development law cases.

