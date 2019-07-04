Equipment Hire Services in South Africa

BuildEquip is a one-stop solution for anyone looking to hire well-maintained equipment. They have been providing an unmatched equipment hiring experience to their customers, since their inception in 1972. They employ a team of well-trained staff, who are familiar with the safety requirements of all their equipment.

Products That Buildequip Offers on Hire:

Toilets and Storage– Under this category, BuildEquip offers a variety of products like flush toilets, chemical toilets, VIP toilets and builders sheds. You can hire these toilets for any event. The builder’s sheds are quite necessary for labourers who need to work continuously in a certain place.

Trestles and Ladders – Builders folding trestles, ceiling trestles, tripod trestles, timber boards, step ladders and extension ladders are all offered by BuildEquip. All of these are well designed to ease the construction work process.

Access Scaffolding – Quickstage scaffolding systems, scaffold accessories, selflock scaffolding towers and easy to work scaffolding systems are also supplied by BuildEquip. A scaffolding system is incredibly essential in the construction industry, as it makes the building construction job easier by allowing the workers to have access to each area of the construction project.

Formwork and Support – This category defines the products like props and accessories, H20 beams, wooden beams, column clumps etc. These products are usually used in the building industry to reduce manual working hours.

Building and Site Tools – BuildEquip offers building and site tools such as a wheelbarrows, Tyrolean machines, wire tie tools, pipe levels, handspikes, sand shovels, spades, plaster straight edge, mortarboards and steel profiles.

Surveying and Measuring – For surveying and measuring, you can hire dumpy level and nylon tape measure from the company.

Concreting – They also offer concrete mixers of different sizes, driver units, poker vibrator etc.

Apart from these, BuildEquip provides tools and equipment to other industries, which include compaction, power, welding, lighting, breaking, drilling, grinding, cutting, site cleaning and gardening, cleaning and floor care, lift and shift etc.

The Process of Hiring:

The professional BuildEquip team is ready to handle the orders for hiring equipment efficiently. However, you need to follow a specific procedure for hiring from them. Which is listed below-

You need to collect the ‘Trade Application’ form and read the conditions to hire thoroughly.

At the time of hiring, you need to submit all the required documents.

So, you need to be well-acquainted with the conditions.

To learn more about the products and the procedures of hiring equipment, you can visit the website https://buildequip.co.za/

About BuildEquip:

BuildEquip is a renowned equipment supplier, established in 1972. The company is dedicated to meeting the growing demands of their customers. All equipment is well-maintained so that there is no sudden breakdown during operations. With its unique customer-friendly approach, the company has reached the highest position in the hiring industry across South Africa.

Contact:

5 Danie Uys Street, Kaymor Industrial, Stikland

Bellville, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 021 9488127