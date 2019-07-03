Strenx and Hardox steels provide a 30 percent sales boost for Acoplados Salto

Acoplados Salto has seen a 30 percent boost in sales since the company started to use SSAB’s Strenx performance steel and Hardox wear plate in the trailers it manufactures. Since Acoplados Salto started using Strenx and Hardox steels, customer satisfaction has increased considerably, and demand keeps growing.

For half a century, trailer manufacturer Acoplados Salto has been known for the quality of its products. Seven years ago, the company started to use SSAB’s steel for the trailers, and the move has been a huge success.

“Acoplados Salto uses hot-rolled and cold-rolled Strenx performance steel and Hardox wear plates in the trailers,” says Sergio Andriano, plant manager at Acoplados Salto. “As a result of using SSAB’s lightweight steel we have gained new clients who are enthusiastic about the material. We have increased our sales by 30 percent.”

Among the products the company makes there are semitrailers, curtain side trailers, hopper wagons and flatbed trailers. Compared with a few years ago, customers can carry much heavier loads, which increases productivity and efficiency – the lighter the trailer is, the more products it can carry.

“The lightweight material from SSAB has enabled us to reduce the weight of our units by 1,800 to 2,000 kilograms (4,000 to 4,400 pounds), depending on the product. This has translated into a greater load capacity for our clients,” Andriano says.

Juan Manuel Pierce, head of design department at Acoplados Salto, has been part of developing the new lightweight products. He says one of the main advantages of using SSAB’s materials is their reduced weight and high level of safety. Even though the material is lightweight it is robust and do not crack when in contact with hard surfaces or harsh conditions, making them safer for heavier loads.

“The use of Strenx 700MC and 700CR as well as Hardox 450 has helped us achieve a product that is highly resistant to wear and tear while at the same time reducing thickness,” Pierce says. “The best properties of the SSAB steel enable us to improve the design of our products.”

Since December 2017, Acoplados Salto has been a member of the My Inner Strenx program.

“Through My Inner Strenx we have integrated new knowledge about the SSAB materials to constantly improve our production,” Pierce says. “The help and support we receive from SSAB includes technical advice on how to use the material, soldering, welding, cutting it and bending it.”

Andriano also sees another advantage to being a member of My Inner Strenx.

“Having the My Inner Strenx logo on our units represents quality products. It’s something the client values, knowing that the unit is made with SSAB lightweight material. They know its qualities,” Andriano says.

For further information, please contact:

Ana Fontes, SSAB Special Steels Marketing, ana.fontes@ssab.com

