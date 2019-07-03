ALLWEILER SNA™ PLUG-AND-PLAY PUMPS SET NEW STANDARD FOR API 676/682 LUBE OIL APPLICATIONS

RADOLFZELL, Germany (July 3, 2019) – CIRCOR has launched the Allweiler SNA™ series of customizable three-screw lube oil pumps for diverse API 676/682 applications. The Allweiler SNA series allows for customized setups in any of 12 ways, a choice of foot or flange mounting schemes, and the ability to adjust inlet and outlet positions at a moment’s notice.

“Allweiler SNA is a pump solution that adapts to your design, rather than making your design adapt to it, setting a new standard for API 676/682 applications,” said Daniel Stirpe, Vice President CIRCOR Industrial Pumps EMEA & APAC. “Using screw connections with two different flanges for the inlet and one for the outlet instead of welded connections, and intuitive pump feet, the German-built Allweiler SNA becomes a plug-and-play solution for connecting to lube oil applications with unprecedented ease.”

The most common applications for Allweiler SNA series include:

• Compressors, turbines and large scale pumps

• Refineries (gas compressors, gear boxes)

• Power plants (oil cooling, emergency and bearing pumps)

The Allweiler SNA pump is available in a bare shaft version but also as an aggregate solution complete with baseplate, coupling, lantern and motor. Built to API 676 guidance, the self-priming pump features 100 percent steel spindles and housings to safeguard performance even under extreme operating conditions.

Sealing variants include a high-quality mechanical seal in standard version. When more demanding applications call for the seal to have functions such as connecting additional sealing systems, leakage draining, easy maintenance and flagship reliability, Allweiler offers two compact cartridge seals corresponding to API 682.