Lakmé Fashion Week Announces Model Auditions for Winter/Festive 2019

Bangalore, 3rd July 2019: Lakmé Fashion Week, India’s most acclaimed fashion platform announces model auditions for its Winter/Festive 2019 edition. Known for identifying, nurturing and defining the future of fashion for the past 20 years, Lakmé Fashion Week, this season, takes its hunt for fresh faces to Bangalore, Jaipur and Guwahati.

The auditions will be open to aspiring female models through an on-ground event in Bangalore on 10th July at ITC Gardenia, 1st floor- Pulmeria, 9.00 a.m. onwards. An eminent panel including noted South Indian actress Aindrita Ray will choose the winners. Details on the auditions, model requirements as well as registrations can be found on www.lakmefashionweek.co.in.

Talent scouts from IMG Models, one of the most prestigious international modelling agencies will be flying to India and travelling across the three cities to search for a fresh new face who will win an IMG Models Contract. Last year, Kiara from Jaipur won the coveted IMG Models contract.

Additionally, one lucky winner will get the chance to feature in Lakmé’s digital content.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, “The Lakmé Fashion Week model auditions have been a launch platform for new talent for many years now. This season we are also looking for someone who will get an opportunity to feature on Lakmé’s digital content. Like every year, I’m hopeful that we will discover new, fresh and exciting talent who will showcase the latest trends in beauty and fashion at Lakmé Fashion Week.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion at IMG Reliance said, “This season Lakmé Fashion Week is travelling across the country to discover and nurture the modelling talent of India. We are also delighted that IMG Models scouts will take the journey with us to search for and give a once in a lifetime opportunity for young talent from the country to represent India on a global platform.”

Lakmé Fashion Week is credited with launching some of India’s most successful personalities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Bhumika Arora, Pooja Mor and Kiara Advani as well as India’s first transgender model Anjali Lama.