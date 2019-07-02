U.S. Lawns Makes Creative Commercial Landscapes Using Color

U.S. Lawns uses color to boost the creative value of commercial lawns, along with their range of landscaping services.

[NEW ORLEANS, 7/2/2019] – U.S. Lawns offers an extensive range of commercial landscaping services to help commercial property owners in New Orleans achieve more aesthetically pleasing lawns. The national landscaping service provider knows how to incorporate colors in a landscape to represent a brand’s image or match the changing seasons.

Ornamental Trees and Grass

Ornamental trees are small and peak at around 15 feet, so they are easier to add into a landscape compared to other tree varieties. They are available in rich shades of green and a spectrum of other colors, so customers can choose depending on the season or their company’s image.

U.S. Lawns provides ornamental tree care services that can maximize the tree’s life. This helps property owners get the most out of their investment and save money on new trees. U.S. Lawns experts also know how to properly plant ornamental trees and ensure that they get the right amount of water and nutrients.

Most ornamental grasses are perennials, meaning they live for more than two years. Since they have a long lifespan, ornamental grasses are more cost-efficient because they do not need replacement as often as annuals or biennials. This grass variety also requires minimal maintenance, making upkeep easier and economical.

Potted Plants and Flowers

Potted plants are easier to maintain than beds of flowers. These are dainty and can provide a pop of color and warmth to a landscape. U.S. Lawns can help customers choose which plants can thrive even in pots and will work best with the soil conditions and climate.

Similar to ornamental trees, potted flowers come in different colors so customers can choose ones that are in line with their branding.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns, established in 1986, is one of the biggest providers of professional commercial landscaping services in the country. They serve over 250 locations nationwide, with customers from the hospitality, municipal, industrial, and healthcare complexes. U.S. Lawns has a team of experts who can provide competent and high-quality services, such as lawn care, irrigation, tree care, and landscape maintenance.

Go to uslawns.com to learn more about their services.