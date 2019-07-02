Reputed Stainless Steel and Aluminium Supplier

Euro Steel is a popular name in South Africa and well-known as the leading distributor of various aluminium, stainless steel and special steels. The company adheres to the guidelines of AFMETCO, ensuring that the manufacturing process produces high-quality products. Euro Steel supports many industries which include Petro-chemicals, mining, engineering and sugar. The company also has offices in Zambia, Mozambique and Namibia.

Euro Steel is engaged in the production of many products. Here are some such products:

1. Stainless Steel Sheets – Euro-Steel offers a variety of stainless steel sheets which are suitable for flat rolled products. The company provides some of the most popular grades which include 316L, 430, 304L and 3CR12 to name just a few. Test certificates are also provided to all users with the delivered products.

2. Stainless Steel Plates – These are also known as the hot rolled plates and are usually available in the same type of length and width as the sheets. Users can also buy stainless steel plates which are available with 2D finish. The usual length of the plates and sheets are generally between 2000 mm, 2500 mm, 3000 mm and 6000 mm. The standard widths are usually 1000 mm, 1250 mm, 1500 mm and also 2000 mm.

3. Aluminium Products – The company stores a wide range of aluminium products which include aluminium sheets, plates, coils, tooling plates, tread plates, decorative finishes, standard extruded sections, standard extruded tubing and much more. All products are tested for quality and offer optimum value.

4. Special Alloys – Euro Steel also offers a range of special alloys which include special carbon steels, titanium grades and nickel alloys to name a few. Buyers can get in touch with the metallurgist at Euro Steel in case they need more information about the products or their availability.

Core Values of The Company:

The core values of Euro Steel are care, integrity, commitment, passion and a win-win approach as they choose to interact with their clients. Such core values have established the immense reputation of the company, as the supplier of choice.

For more information about Euro Steel and its various products, please visit https://www.eurosteel.co.za/.

About Euro Steel:

Euro Steel is one of the most reputed and largest local distributors as well as exporter of corrosion resistant materials, aluminium, special steel and also stainless steel. The company stores material in various forms to meet the demand of the customers. Flanges, fitting, heat exchanger tubing and pipes are some of the most common products.

Contact:

10 Commercial Road, Wadeville

Germiston, 1400, South Africa

Tel: + 27 (0) 86 123 3876