New tML FO Spine Leaf Mesh Module saves space, time and costs

Dortmund/Germany, July 2nd, 2019. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH now offers customers a FO Spine Leaf Mesh module for their tML system platform: The module has four MPO-12 fibre connectors at the front and rear. They can be linked to leaf switches at the front and to spine switches at the rear. The module is connected to the spine/leaf switches that are equipped with SR4 transceivers via standard MPO-12 fibre type B patch cords. Up to eight Spine Leaf Mesh modules can be accommodated on one tML height unit. By enabling meshing in a compact design, the module saves eight breakout modules and 32 LC duplex patch cords per Spine Leaf Mesh module. Companies benefit from the reduction of space requirements to one eighth, as well as significantly lower cable volumes, shorter installation times, cost savings and simplified documentation.

IT managers are increasingly relying on the fully meshed spine-leaf architecture when implementing a modern, high-performance data centre infrastructure. With its cross connections, it creates optimal connections with very low latency times, high reliability and simple scalability. However, since their systems require a high number of physical connections, companies, network administrators and technicians are confronted with complex cross-connection topologies, increased space requirements and operational effort.

This is where the new tML FO Spine Leaf Mesh module from the Dortmund-based network expert tde helps: it reduces the complexity of cross connections by combining and splitting between four and 16 channels/fibre pairs. Accordingly, the number of connections can be reduced by a quarter, eighth or sixteenth: With four channels, 16 connections can be covered with one mesh module. In contrast to comparable breakout modules, the mesh module is significantly more space-saving: a tML fibre optic spine-leaf module saves network administrators eight breakout modules and 32 LC duplex patch cords. Eight Spine Leaf Mesh modules on one height unit fit into a tML Rack Mount Enclosures.

“Our tML FO Spine Leaf Mesh module simplifies cabling in complex spine-leaf architectures and scores with savings on all levels: by eliminating the need for complex cabling with LC connectors, companies save almost 90 percent space in the patch cabinet compared to previous solutions. At the same time, we reduce the cable volume in the paths and the patch area drastically – which in turn means a lower fire load and greater energy efficiency,” explains Andre Engel, tde – trans data elektronik´s CEO, and continues: “Since network technicians only have to wire eight MPO patch cords, installation time is reduced. In addition, the documentation is less complex and therefore simpler. Ultimately, with our new solution, companies can achieve cost savings of up to 50 percent.”

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented, modular cabling system consisting of the three key components module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. Heart of the system are the rear MPO/MTP and Telco connectors, which can be used to connect at least six or twelve ports at a time. The fibre optic and TP modules can be used together in a module carrier with a very high port density. The tde offers its tML cabling system as a proven tML standard system and in the highly innovative variants tML Xtended, tML-24 and now tML-32 for extreme scalability and very easy migration to higher transmission rates such as 40G, 100G, 200G and 400G.