Market Introduction

Remote Access Software can log onto a network from a various location. It allows remote computers to become full-fledged network host. In contrary, remote control allow to take control of computers. The remote access software dials in directly to the network server.

Drivers and restrain factor of the market

Major forces driving the growth of remote access management market are rising employees strength globally, rising trend of remote working due to its traits such as cost effective, flexible and simple working culture, rising BYOD trend, technical advancement and others.

Rising adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy in organisations along with rising number of tablet and smartphone users is the major driver of the market. BYOD allow employees to bring and use their own devices for work that eliminate a wide share of company expense and this trend provide more agility and flexibility to a company’s workforce. Interestingly, about 50% of SMBs are using BYOD model.

Increase in cellular network capability and technical advancement are boosting the demand for remote access software. Rising security threats related to laptop theft of lost with data isolation is projected to boost the remote access software market growth for remote monitoring. Additionally, rising trend of distance education with distance learning courses can proved to be a great opportunity for the market.

Major players in the market

NTRglobal, LogMeIn, Bomgar, SimpleHelp, TeamViewer, Cisco WebEx, F5 Networks, Inc., Rsupport, Techinline, Citrix Systems and others are some major players present in the market. Companies are looking forward to setting up in the market by adopting various strategies that include expansion, product launch, mergers and acquisitions, advancements and others. For instance: In December 2018, TeamViewer, Germany based company seek expansion in India with 100 million installations in a country. Similarly, LogMeIn, Massachusetts based SaaS companies that deals in unified communications and cloud based connectivity solution announced a product launch on March 2019 namely GoToRoom; a conference room solution in partnership with Polycom.

Recent key development in the market

Advancement comes along with security compliances

On 23rd April 2019, LogMeIn, Inc., a cloud-based connectivity solutions provider acquired System and Organization Controls (SOC) compliance reports, mainly SOC 3 Type II and SOC 2 Type II examinations, for company’s products such as GoToMeeting, LastPass, join.me, GoToWebinar, , OpenVoice, GoToTraining, Rescue, Bold360, LogMeIn Pro, GoToAssist, GoToMyPC and Central.

Speeding endpoint privilege management decisions: A company’s power rule

On 23 January 2019, BeyondTrust, company dealing in Privileged Access Management, announced Defendpoint 5.3 with Power Rules to speed decisions that allow an application to run independently or with admin rights, by automating third-party integration with intelligence sources.

Leading region and fastest growing region

Geographically, the market is segmented in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. In which, North America dominate the market due to wide acceptance of technological advancements in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific shows a promising growth and seems to be a fastest growing region in regard to growth of Remote Access Software Market over the forecast period. This region is expected to witness rising IT infrastructure, boost in smartphones, tablets and laptop sales along with growth of company’s reach globally are some favourable drivers for the regional growth.

Market segment

The analysis is based upon segmenting the Remote access software market on the basis of product type and application. The product segment is further segmented as SMB and Enterprise. On the other hand, application segment is further segmented as Government, IT Industry, Education and Other.