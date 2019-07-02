Moose Canoe Hire – New Canoes to Rent on the River Thames

Moose Canoe Hire launches this month renting Canadian Canoes on the River Thames.

Moose Canoe Hire has a riverside base at Bisham Abbey, Marlow as well as offering clients the option of a canoe drop at various locations along the Thames.

The Bisham Abbey site benefits from free onsite parking for their customers in a tranquil and iconic setting at the 13th Century Abbey grounds.

“This environmentally friendly way to have an adventure on the water, is a perfect complement to my Stand Up Paddle Board rental business,” says owner Guy Fisher.

Moose Canoe Hire has a selection of American made Mackinaw 156 boats which hold up to three adults and some camping kit or a picnic. The boats are known for their stability and comfort with moulded seats and built in buoyancy chambers.

Children over the age of five are welcome when accompanied by adults.

The canoes can carry up to three adults and two adults and two children.

https://moosecanoehire.com

Contact 01491 520002 for more information or book online. Day rates from £60 per canoe.

About us:

Moose Canoe Hire is a brand of Ody Boat Hire – renting quality human powered boats on the River Thames at Marlow and all along the river.