Monsoon Shopping Spree

Enjoy shopping spree with flat 50% off on participating fashion brands like Central, AND, Pantaloons, FBB, Levis, Caprese, VIP, Raymonds, Liberty, Puma, Mochi, Reliance Footprints, Max, Trends, Esbeda, Mufti, First Cry, Bata, Jashn, Safari, Just Play, Pearl, Mac V, Enrich, Kraft Idea and get to binge on your favorite food for half the price at Sbarro, Eatalia, Sanskriti, Juice Bar, Malgudi and many more. Shop for 3000/- and stand a chance to win free shopping for the entire year.

What: Midnight sale

Where: Growel’s 101 Mall, Kandivali East

When: 6th July 2019, 11:00 AM onwards till Midnight

Call: 66993001