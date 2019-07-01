Sign contracts and agreements online with TrackLean

TrackLean offers a simple cloud-hosted solution for signing contracts and other agreements online quickly and securely. It’s fast, easy and safe and it offers a way to reduce your dependence on paper and retain a complete archive of your records. It can generate contracts in seconds using sources such as free text, email content or PDF and, thanks to mobile functionality, you can let your customers sign using their smartphones. All parties can access the signed documents, which are retained in the cloud, for up to 10 years, so it’s ready for some of the strictest of document-retention laws. Signing parties will receive a short text message on their smartphones and sign in using the touchscreen without needing to install any app locally. This makes it the optimal solution for quick and simple contracts and any other type of agreement, such as vacation requests or invoice approvals. To keep everything safe, TrackLean also provides multifactor authentication using email and SMS.

Once a contract or agreement has been signed, it remains in the archive for 10 years, during which either party will be able to securely access it in seconds. Furthermore, the servers are hosted in Germany where TrackLean was developed, to ensure transparency and the highest degree of information security standards. Since it helps users move away from printed documents, TrackLean can save a great deal of time and money, and it’s a major step towards running a paperless office. You can also test TrackLean for free by visiting https://www.tracklean.com .