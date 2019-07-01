Now, Exotic Holiday Packages at Best Western Resort come with Special Family Plans!

New Delhi, India, May 18, 2019-

Best Western Resort Country Club, brings the special exotic holiday packages for the borders which are equipped with special family plans. Now, the ones who are looking to enjoy lavish holidays but with their loved ones can visit Best Western Resort, a 4-star property about 45 minutes from Delhi further rated among the Best Western Resort Country Club,. The adventure lovers can get the special family plans in the Exotic Holiday Packages at the huge discounts of 15% which are completely favorable to their pockets. The exotic holiday packages, especially for the family, include deluxe suites, breakfasts, meals, evening tea, comforting and enjoyable activities, access to tennis lawns, animal rides, gym, and much more. Moreover, all the activities will be warm and engaging besides being planned and organized by our professional planners who have decades of experience in their respective domains.

“Escape from monotony is no longer elusive! It is highly achievable when you come to where your heart belongs. We, at Best Western Resort Country Club,, know your preferences and cherished exclusivity and endeavour to provide you with quality personalized service and the very best in every way. In return, we crave for what matters most – a smile from you and your guests who linger and inspire,” said Mr. Ranjit Goel, founder of Best Western Resort Country Club. “We know that people today are in such a hurry and deep hypertension that they really need some quality time for themselves in the tranquility of Mother Nature and this is what we are here for,” he further added.

The resort is all set to bring out its fascinating exotic packages for you and your family members. The eatables will be Veg. / Non-Veg, mixed Indian-Continental-Chinese as per the menu, and complete room service. At the arrival, the boarders need to require to show Photo Identity Cards of all the family members, for security reasons. Apart from this, there will be some delightful and light family activities to make your day full of ecstacy.

Website: http://www.resortcountryclub.com/

Best Western Country Resort Club, a short drive away of 45 minutes from Delhi International Airport, is a luxurious and elegant resort which encompasses lush greenery all around besides rural ambience, inundated with mustard fields. The non-transient greenery all around and the amazing view make this resort a perfect destination for Conferences, Holidays & Parties for all occasions including weddings/residential marriage celebrations, and much more. The vacationers who are all-in of all their day to day tiring activities and job pressure, it’s a great opportunity for them to revel in the serene and captivating surroundings. In short, the resort is a heaven for those who like large open space in the lap of nature, unmatched facilities, and highly personalized services.