The GAAP.Net Presents the Best Practices in Finance Workshop on Tuesday The 25th Of June 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Etobicoke, ON (June 22, 2019) – The GAAP.Net presents the workshop titled “Best Practices in Finance” sponsored by Jeffrey Gregory of Desjardins Financial Security Investments Inc. The participants at this workshop will get a chance to participate in a free raffle prize. If they win they will get Free TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

The event is planned to be held on the 25th of June 2019 for 2.5 CPD Hours. The participants of this event will get the opportunity to learn the best practices in Finances to further their career. They can learn from the expert speaker Larry Cooper, the founder of TFN, who has penned a book that is now obtainable at Amazon named “Red to Black-secrets of a savvy CFO to run your business successfully”.

At the dinner, speaker Larry will outline the best practices that he follows in many areas of finance. The key areas on which he will be discussing include:

• Ways to maximize cash flow

• How to do more than just preparing financial statements?

• Techniques of budgeting

• Tips to create the best finance team

• How to use the finance skills of the participants in other areas of their business.

This event will be an interactive session, during which, Larry will share his best practices and participants will also get the opportunity to share their best practices. It means that it is an excellent opportunity for the speaker and the participants to learn from each other.

During the event, Larry will have his book available for the participants at a discounted cost. Even, he will give away some free books. Participants, who took part in the May 28 event and also this event, will get a free book. Even, those, who plan to write a book, can get the guidance from Larry.

A person, who participated in the same event organized earlier when talking about this GAAP.net initiative says “Great workshop, very valuable and inspiring. I would like to attend the workshop again”.

An informal registration for this event will start at 6 pm on the day of the event at the event venue. Dinner will be held at 6.30 pm and the speaker will begin the interactive session at 7 pm. The cost of booking a place at this event is $49 if booked before 10th June and thereafter the cost will be $59. The cost covers buffet of salad, tips, taxes, pop, potatoes, veggies and roasted chicken. A vegetarian option is also available on request for which an aspiring participant can send an email to Paul Calleri at pcalleri@thegaap.net.

About Larry Cooper:

Larry Cooper is an experienced Executive in finance with a flair of Entrepreneurialism. It will not be an overstatement to say that he is a business partner that every CEO and the executive team of any organization wishes to have to help them grow their business and/or to sustain their company during difficult economic times.

To learn more about Larry’s book, please visit www.redtoblackcfo.com

###