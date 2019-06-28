Top two credit cards for travel insurance benefits

When it comes to buying credit cards, most travellers consider points and miles they can collect by their purchases. While it may be a good idea to consider the same, as a combination of flexible and branded points can let you travel at low cost, one feature most travellers miss giving a thought to is their own protection in case of emergencies.

There are various credit cards which besides offering miles and points for every penny spent, also provide extended benefits of travel insurance. These benefits may range from providing coverage in case of lost luggage to a deeper level of aid in case of a health emergency.

If the thought sounds convincing to you, here are some credit cards that offer best travel insurance benefits:

1.Citi Prestige Card – Citibank

Citi Prestige card, besides offering numerous other benefits, is best known for its baggage delay benefits. In most situations, the traveller has to have their baggage misplaced for a certain amount of time, that ranges anything between 6 to 12 hours before the benefits apply. That is what makes the Citi Prestige card an ideal choice for frequent travellers. The card offers up to $500 benefits per person per trip if you do not get your luggage within three hours. The travellers must purchase their travel through the same credit card in order to activate this benefit to kick in. while the offer sounds too good to be true, before going on and splurging when you lose your luggage, you must understand the benefit limitations first. The benefit does not cover purchases for anything that you were not carrying in your luggage. So, it is important to be cautious.

2.The Platinum Card from American Express

Getting into an accident that needs medical evacuation is one of the biggest fears of international travellers. Who does not know that travelling abroad on an air ambulance to a reputed medical centre can cost you thousands of dollars before the treatment has even started. So, if you are a frequent traveller, the Platinum card from American Express offers medical evacuation benefits to travellers when they are away from home. If a medical evacuation is required in the event of an accident or an unfortunate illness, Platinum card holders can get access to Premium Global Assistance Hotline and coordinate their evacuation from the point of illness. This may give frequent travellers a peace of mind when they are away on important international business trips alone.

If you are a frequent business traveller and in need of business travel solutions for your company for bulk hotel room booking for yourself or your employees, we at RoomsXpert might just fit the bill for you with our specialisation in corporate hotel bookings.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12777042-top-two-credit-cards-for-travel-insurance-benefits.html