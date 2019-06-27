TPS Global Logistics Forwards International Cargo by Land, Sea and Air

Various industries can turn to TPS Global Logistics for their international cargo freighting needs. Whether it’s by land, sea or air, TPS Global Logistics has it covered.

[27/06/19, United Kingdom] -TPS Global Logistics offers clients bespoke freight forwarding services. The company’s experienced teams will do their best to ensure that client’s cargo reaches its destination, whether it gets there by land, sea or air.

By Rail or Road

If the destination of a client’s cargo is accessible by land routes, they may engage TPS Global Logistics’ rail or road freight forwarding services for delivery. Straight from its port of discharge, the company’s dedicated teams will work tirelessly to make sure the delivery gets to its destination on time, by lorry or train car.

Rail freight eschews the normal weight limitations of other forms of transport, meaning clients can send larger amounts of their products via railway lines.

For clients who choose to deliver their products via roadways, TPS Global offers a choice between less than truckload shipping or full truckload shipping, depending on their freighting needs.

By Wave or Wing

Ocean freight offered by TPS Global can meet a company’s shipping requirements and budget restrictions. Although it takes longer than air travel, freight delivery by sea is more suitable for huge quantities of products. TPS Global Logistics can aid the process by offering client’s consolidated shipping, which saves time as well as money.

Air freight is available for time-sensitive cargo deliveries. TPS Global Logistics prides itself in being able to handle most products that may be hazardous or require special attention. Their team of specialists also streamlines the entire process by handling the paperwork for customs, compliance and other necessary processes that bog down delivery times.

About TPS Global Logistics

TPS Global Logistics is a family-run enterprise that has been in the industry since 2003. The company’s supply chain network extends around the world to secure the interests and freighting needs of clients. TPS Global Logistics won its second Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2018.

