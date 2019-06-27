T.CON earns SAP award for excellent mill expertise in Germany

/ins Plattling, June 21 2019 – For the first time, SAP SE honors T.CON’s excellent expertise for the mill process industry. As a demonstration of the outstanding expert know-how of T.CON in the industry, T.CON can now display the “SAP Recognized Expertise in the mill products industry in Germany” certificate.

SAP awards the “SAP Recognized Expertise” certificate to partners with impressive industry-specific or solution-specific expertise. There are currently over 15,000 SAP partners specialized in various industries across the globe, each with its own special features and characteristics. The mill products sector includes not just weaving mills but also businesses in the foil, paper, board, felt, textile and metal industries. The outstanding expertise T.CON has developed in the German mill products industry has now been recognized in the award.

There are only four SAP partners in the world who have been certified with “SAP Recognized Expertise” for this sector. “We have a unique process knowledge and solution expertise in this industry, even when taken right across the globe”, explains Andreas Laschinger, T.CON’s Strategic Business Field Head for mill products.

This expertise has led, among other things, to the development of the ERP solution package T.CON SMART FOR MILL. Its individual components cover the business and economic processes for producers of rolls and sheets: From development to procurement, through planning, production, quality management, maintenance, sales and shipping, and all the way to integrated accounting. All the functions in the T.CON solution packages are adapted to meet the needs of the mill industry.

Industry expertise guarantees ROI

“Our solution package is based on processes optimized for SAP S/4HANA and comprises applications for all aspects of reel and sheet based production. They can be seamlessly integrated into operative workflows”, explains Sasa Mihajlovic, Business Lead Production Mill Industries at T.CON. “They give our customers a real added value and make a huge contribution to making the business more competitive. What’s more, our industry expertise guarantees that the associated investments pay for themselves rapidly and sustainably.”

The “SAP Recognized Expertise” award is issued as part of the SAP PartnerEdge program. SAP partners must meet high standards in order to receive the award. These include proof of industry expertise. The partner must also have successfully carried out a specified number of customer projects in the sector in that country.

T.CON company profile

T.CON is a successful German SAP consulting and systems company. Its team of 300 SAP experts across our five sites performs complete installations, carve-outs and optimization projects in German-speaking countries and throughout the world. T.CON links up processes, systems and people, rethinks business processes and exploits the opportunities and possibilities in digitalization to benefit its customers. T.CON’s customers can achieve their corporate goals more easily and reliably, work more profitably and establish themselves even more successfully in the competitive environment. As an owner-operated business and SAP Gold Partner, T.CON has an emphasis on sustainable growth and pursuing long-term goals.

