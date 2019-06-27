JasonMould Industrial Company Limited launches its first bio-degradable plastic injection moulding to be used in all its products.

GUANGDONG PROVIENCE, CHINA (June 27, 2019): Responding to the urgent need of the hour and taking a step forward to actions rather than shallow words, the JasonMould Industrial Company Limited, which is one of the leading plastic injection mold maker China has now launched its first bio-degradable plastic that will be used in plastic injection moulding and all their other products.

“China plastic injection molding industry will now bring about a tremendous positive change in the environment by this initiative of JasonMould Industrial Company Limited,” says Jason Lam, the president of the company. It not only will inspire other company to take up environment-friendly measures but will also help them realize their individual responsibility towards the environment.

About JasonMould Industrial Company Limited

JasonMould Industrial Company Limited specializes in plastic mold production for household appliances, medical equipment, electronic equipment, safety equipment, as well as a monitoring system. JasonMould offers tools from small and precise mobile phone parts to as big as automotive parts. JasonMould’s diversification strategy and full service have won compliments from customers from all over the world.

