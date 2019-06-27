Synchrony donates a cornea transport van to LV Prasad Eye Institute

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, donated a cornea transport van to L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) as part of their “All for Eyes” initiative. The van will enable the LVPEI team to reach cornea donors and help ensure the corneas are delivered in a timely manner to patients in need.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 6.8 million people in India are affected with corneal blindness, and this number is expected to rise to 10.6 million by 2020. In India, where poverty is still widespread, corneal blindness is most often found in underprivileged and underserved populations.

Kurt Grossheim, Chief Operating Officer, Synchrony, and Andy Ponneri, SVP, Business Leader – India, Synchrony, along with other Synchrony leaders, presented the fully-equipped transport van to L V Prasad Institute staff.

“We’re pleased to continue to support the L V Prasad Eye Institute’s mission of taking eye care closer to the doorsteps of rural communities,” said Kurt Grossheim, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Synchrony. Over the past three years, Synchrony has facilitated more than 7,000 cornea replacement donations through the company’s “All for Eyes” initiative with L V Prasad Institute.